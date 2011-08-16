UPDATE 1-Suzuki to boost SUV production at Shizuoka plant - Nikkei

Aug 17 Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp will increase production of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) at its Iwata facility in Shizuoka by adding a second shift to meet rising export demand, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The facility currently manufactures about 350,000 vehicles a year out of two production lines, one of which makes SUVs including the Jimmy and Escudo, the paper said.

Adding a second shift will double production capacity and boost the line's output to around 10,000 vehicles per month, the Nikkei said.

Shipments to developing countries and regions including the Middle East have been robust, with exports to Russia rising particularly fast, the business daily said.

The company's overall production volume is expected to top last year's level on a monthly basis starting this month, the Nikkei added. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)