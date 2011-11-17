UPDATE 1-Suzuki to double car making capacity in China-Nikkei

(Follows alerts)

Nov 18 Suzuki Motor Corp plans to build a new passenger car factory in China, which will double the production capacity of its Chongqing-based joint venture to 500,000 vehicles a year, the Nikkei business daily said.

The capacity increase, which will be effective in 2015, will cost around 60 billion yen ($779 million), the newspaper reported.

The daily added that Suzuki also plans to double the production capacity at its existing factory.

Suzuki will provide the new plant with equipments that can meet China's tougher standards, the business daily said.

Suzuki sold about 300,000 cars in China last year and ranks fourth among Japanese automakers in China, behind Nissan Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co , the Nikkei added. ($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)