UPDATE 1-Suzuki to raise output of fuel-efficient engines - Nikkei

Dec 21 Suzuki Motor Corp plans to increase the annual production of its fuel-efficient gasoline engine fourfold to 400,000 units per year, the Nikkei business daily said.

Japan's fourth-largest automaker will invest about 6 billion yen ($77.18 million) to build a facility at Kosai, Shizuoka Prefecture, the daily said.

The company also plans to introduce the engine, which currently powers the Alto Eco minicar, in all its minivehicles within three years, the Nikkei said.

At present, Suzuki's plant in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture produces about 100,000 of the fuel-efficient engines, the business newspaper said.