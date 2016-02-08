Suzuki Q3 operating profit up slightly; net profit outlook trimmed

TOKYO Feb 8 Suzuki Motor Corp said
operating profit rose slightly in the third quarter on healthy
demand in India, but trimmed its full-year net profit outlook
due to a tax-related issue.
Japan's fourth-largest automaker posted a 1 percent increase
in operating profit to 45.1 billion yen ($384.5 million) in the
October-December period, just short of an average forecast of
49.7 billion yen from 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S/.
Suzuki cut its annual net profit outlook by 4 percent to 120
billion yen, saying a planned cut in the corporate tax rate will
affect its calculations for deferred tax assets. The forecast
is, however, still higher than last year's net profit of 96.9
billion yen.
Suzuki's Indian business Maruti Suzuki India is
India's top-selling carmaker, with nearly 50 percent of the
passenger vehicle market, but it faces growing competition from
Toyota Motor Corp, which last month said it would make
rival minivehicle maker Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd a wholly
owned unit.
($1 = 117.3400 yen)
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)