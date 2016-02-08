版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 8日 星期一 16:10 BJT

Suzuki Q3 operating profit up slightly; net profit outlook trimmed

TOKYO Feb 8 Suzuki Motor Corp said operating profit rose slightly in the third quarter on healthy demand in India, but trimmed its full-year net profit outlook due to a tax-related issue.

Japan's fourth-largest automaker posted a 1 percent increase in operating profit to 45.1 billion yen ($384.5 million) in the October-December period, just short of an average forecast of 49.7 billion yen from 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

Suzuki cut its annual net profit outlook by 4 percent to 120 billion yen, saying a planned cut in the corporate tax rate will affect its calculations for deferred tax assets. The forecast is, however, still higher than last year's net profit of 96.9 billion yen.

Suzuki's Indian business Maruti Suzuki India is India's top-selling carmaker, with nearly 50 percent of the passenger vehicle market, but it faces growing competition from Toyota Motor Corp, which last month said it would make rival minivehicle maker Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd a wholly owned unit. ($1 = 117.3400 yen) ($1 = 117.3000 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐