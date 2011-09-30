Suzuki says VW met deadline for response to rebuttal

TOKYO , Sept 30 Suzuki Motor Corp said on Friday Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) had sent a response to its demand to retract an accusation that it had violated their contract, but declined to disclose the content of the letter.

The Japanese automaker said Volkswagen's email response was "not worth commenting on" and that it had not yet decided on its next course of action.

Suzuki spokesman Shigeyuki Yamamura said the company simply wanted to let it be known that Volkswagen had honoured a request to respond by Sept. 30, although Suzuki's request for a public retraction was not met.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)