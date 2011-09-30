Suzuki says VW met deadline for response to rebuttal

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
TOKYO , Sept 30 Suzuki Motor Corp said on Friday Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) had sent a response to its demand to retract an accusation that it had violated their contract, but declined to disclose the content of the letter.
The Japanese automaker said Volkswagen's email response was "not worth commenting on" and that it had not yet decided on its next course of action.
Suzuki spokesman Shigeyuki Yamamura said the company simply wanted to let it be known that Volkswagen had honoured a request to respond by Sept. 30, although Suzuki's request for a public retraction was not met.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.