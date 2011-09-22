Suzuki tells VW to retract claim it breached contract

TOKYO, Sept 22 Suzuki Motor Corp said on Thursday it had sent a letter to estranged partner Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) refuting the German automaker's claim that it had breached a contract between the two firms, demanding a public retraction by Sept. 30.

The letter was sent on Thursday in Suzuki CEO Osamu Suzuki's name and addressed to his VW counterpart, Martin Winterkorn, Suzuki said in a statement.

Suzuki said last week it wanted to end its equity alliance with Volkswagen after the latter accused it of violating their pact by agreeing a diesel engine deal with Italy's Fiat .

"Since Suzuki's global reputation has been significantly damaged by the announcement made by Volkswagen, we have requested Volkswagen to revoke its notice claiming that Suzuki is in breach of the Framework Agreement and to publicly announce such revocation by Sept 30," Suzuki said.

