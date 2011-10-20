UPDATE 1-SVB Financial gets China approval for JV bank

(Follows alerts)
Oct 20 Silicon Valley Bank, the banking unit of
SVB Financial Group , said it has received approval from
the China Banking Regulatory Commission to form a joint venture
bank in China.
The bank had signed an agreement with Shanghai Pudong
Development Bank Co, Ltd in December last year to
establish a banking platform focused on technology and life
science companies in China.
Under the terms of the agreement, Silicon Valley Bank would
contribute $75 million to the joint venture and own a 50 percent
stake.
The banks will work to develop necessary infrastructure for
the joint venture, which will require additional Chinese and
U.S. regulatory approvals to open, Silicon Valley Bank said in a
filing.
Shares of Santa Clara, California-based SVB were trading at
$40.40 in afternoon trade on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)