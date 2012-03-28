版本:
New Issue-Svenska Handelsbanken sells $1.25 bln notes

March 28 Svenska Handelsbanken AB on
Wednesday sold $1.25 billion of senior unsecured notes, said
market sources. 	
    Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan were
the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN 	
	
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 2.875 PCT   MATURITY    04/04/2017	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.908   FIRST PAY   10/04/2012	
MOODY'S Aa2     YIELD 2.895 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/04/2012	
S&P AA-MINUS    SPREAD 187.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

