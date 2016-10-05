UPDATE 2-SVG Capital says Goldman, CPPIB propose to buy its portfolio

(Adds HarbourVest's response)

Oct 5 Private equity firm SVG Capital Plc said on Wednesday it received a proposal from a consortium that included Goldman Sachs Group Inc and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire its investment portfolio.

SVG, which is fending off a $1.35 billion bid from U.S. rival HarbourVest, said it was "urgently" evaluating the proposal.

The statement comes a day after SVG said it would sell half of its investment portfolio for 379 million pounds ($483 million) and wind down operations by the end of 2017.

SVG said winding down would be a better option for its shareholders, compared to accepting the HarbourVest offer.

The company's proposal to wind down was backed by Standard Life Investments, which holds a 2 percent stake.

Standard Life supported the SVG board's recommendation to maximise shareholder value by liquidating the portfolio in an orderly manner, a representative of the British insurer and asset manager said in an email on Wednesday.

Following SVG's statement, HarbourVest said late on Wednesday that Aviva Investors and Legal & General Investment Management, which together own about 7.3 percent of SVG's shares, had withdrawn their letters of intent to vote in favour of its offer.

The Boston-based PE firm said earlier in the day that its offer gave the British company's shareholders a "clean break", compared with the risks associated with winding down operations.

SVG also said on Tuesday it had in-principle agreed to sell half of its investment portfolio to Pomona Capital and Pantheon Ventures at a 7.8 percent discount.

If that sale goes through, shareholders should get 288 pence per share in November and another 192 pence per share early in 2017, Liberum analysts wrote in a note on Wednesday.

SVG's shares closed down 0.5 percent at 653.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.7845 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Sriraj Kalluvila)