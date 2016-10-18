PE firm SVG Capital to sell investment portfolio to HarbourVest

Oct 18 Britain's SVG Capital Plc agreed
to sell its investment portfolio to HarbourVest for about 807
million pounds ($991 million) after the private equity firm
elbowed out Goldman Sachs Group Inc-led consortium with a
sweetened offer.
SVG said HarbourVest's offer of 715 pence per
share represents a 0.6 percent premium to the value of its
investment portfolio at the end of July.
The company had previously accepted an offer of 680 pence
per share, or 748 million pounds, from Goldman and the
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for the portfolio.
SVG said the portfolio sale and a wind down of the company
would generate superior value, compared with HarbourVest's $1.35
billion bid for the entire company and Goldman's offer.
SVG said on Tuesday that its expected to return about 1.12
billion pounds to shareholders through a series of tender
offers.
HarbourVest confirmed the portfolio purchase and said its
offer for the whole company would lapse on Tuesday.
HarbourVest launched a bid for the company on Sept. 12,
saying it was taking advantage of a weaker pound, following the
Brexit vote, to snap up assets with good short-term growth
prospects.
Investors have been frustrated for years with Britain's
listed private equity sector as it has traded at a discount to
the value of its assets, prompting some activist investors to
step in.
A Goldman Sachs spokesman declined to comment when contacted
by Reuters.
J.P. Morgan Cazenove, Lazard & Co and Numis Securities are
SVG's financial advisers.
SVG shares were up 2.18 percent at 703 pence at 1306 GMT on
the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.8137 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)