CORRECTED-SVG Capital agrees in principle to sell part of its investment portfolio

Oct 4 British private equity firm SVG Capital Plc said it had agreed in principle to sell a part of its investment portfolio to Pomona Capital and Pantheon Ventures.

The company had spurned U.S. rival HarbourVest's $1.35 billion-bid, and is also in talks with a consortium that includes Goldman Sachs Group Inc and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.

HarbourVest earlier on Tuesday urged SVG shareholders to accept its 650 pence per share offer.

Shares in SVG were up 0.1 percent at 681 pence at 0248 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.