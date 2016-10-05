CORRECTED-SVG Capital agrees in principle to sell part of its investment portfolio

BRIEF-Cabot sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects second paragraph to say deal value was $1.35 billion, not $1.5 billion)
Oct 4 British private equity firm SVG Capital Plc said it had agreed in principle to sell a part of its investment portfolio to Pomona Capital and Pantheon Ventures.
The company had spurned U.S. rival HarbourVest's $1.35 billion-bid, and is also in talks with a consortium that includes Goldman Sachs Group Inc and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.
HarbourVest earlier on Tuesday urged SVG shareholders to accept its 650 pence per share offer.
Shares in SVG were up 0.1 percent at 681 pence at 0248 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing