First 2013 diesel east-west swaps trade in Asia - sources

* Morgan Stanley buys 2013 east-west swap from BNP Paribas
* Market still illiquid as players try to find a value
* Traders wait for Platts to announce conversion method
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, April 4 The 2013 gasoil derivatives
market kicked off with at least one east-west over-the-counter
swap trade, marking the introduction of a new Asian gasoil
benchmark, industry sources said on Wednesday.
With the underlying sulphur content of Asian gasoil in
contracts to change from the current 5,000 parts per million
sulphur to the more environmentally friendly 500 ppm sulphur
from next year, the trade provides more direction in a
yet-to-be-shaped lower sulphur diesel derivatives market, the
sources said.
The trade occurred last week, with Morgan Stanley buying a
2013 east-west swap from BNP Paribas at minus $2.875 a tonne,
they said. This, however, could not be confirmed with the
relevant banks.
Another trade - also an east-west swap at around minus $3-$4
a tonne - happened between a trader and a bank earlier but had
to be unwound as both sides could not agree on a conversion
rate, the sources added. No other details are available.
Both trades are the first of their kind since an
announcement by price reporting agency Platts, a unit of
McGraw-Hill, last November that it will change the
underlying sulphur content in gasoil contracts from next year to
keep with global changes.
Currently Asian gasoil derivative contracts are settled
financially against Platts' 5,000 ppm sulphur physical gasoil
prices and account for nearly all the gasoil derivatives traded
in Singapore's over-the-counter market.
They are used by refiners and airlines to manage their risk
in the underlying physical oil markets, or as speculative
positions by traders.
Contracts like the east-west, gasoil, regrade and
Dubai/gasoil cracks swaps now use the 5,000 ppm sulphur gasoil
pricing as underlying basis, but will have to use 500 ppm
sulphur pricing from next year.
Market participants have been trying to figure out how to
price the new swaps and to value the differential between 5,000
ppm and 500 ppm, which is needed to unwind their positions or
sell the derivatives later.
MARKET STILL ILLIQUID
As the number of vehicles rise globally, with Asia
contributing most to this growth, the movement towards cleaner
fuel standards to cap sulphur emissions has gathered pace.
While Europe already enjoys a relatively liquid lower
sulphur diesel swaps market, Asia has been slow to make the
change largely due to different fuel standards across the
continent.
Banks and refiners have so far been reluctant to trade
actively in forward contracts for next year as the underlying
value of the swap is new and liquidity has yet to pick up, so
pricing or valuing the swap has been difficult, they said.
They are also waiting for Platts to indicate a conversion
method to be used, they said
"Platts hasn't really tied down the fixing method for
conversion as in how will the 5,000 ppm be converted to 500 ppm,
on what basis," said a Singapore-based source with a bank.
Refiners and airlines generally trade derivatives 6-8 months
in advance to hedge their physical positions.
Bids and offers are starting to trickle in for the first
quarter of next year, but the numbers have not been firm,
traders said.
"Anybody with an existing swap is wondering how it will be
priced out later ... so we are all erring on the side of
caution," a source with a refiner said.
One suggestion put forward by traders is for Platts to
publish the price difference of the average price of 5,000 ppm
sulphur and 500 ppm sulphur gasoil physical cargoes for this
year and use that as a basis of conversion.