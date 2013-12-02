DOJ not planning to penalize banks on swaps probe - WSJ

Dec 1 The U.S. Justice Department is not
planning any penalties on a civil probe relating to allegations
that large banks tried preventing competition in the credit
default swaps market, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
The Justice Department pored over trading data, messages,
emails and documents about credit default swaps (CDS) as part of
the probe for the past four years, which is drawing to a close,
the people told the paper.
The probe focused on trading among a small number of CDS
traders who conducted most of their business over the phone
rather than via computer technology that records and distributes
prices, the Journal said. ()
However, investigators believe the alleged anti-competitive
conduct has since been remedied and there is no need to seek
penalties.
CDS are over-the-counter contracts that bet on whether a
company or country will default on its bonds within a fixed
period of time.
The Justice Department probe remains open, with
investigators evaluating whether new regulations are opening the
market to more competitive trading, and examining trading in the
much smaller market for credit futures, the WSJ said.
The Justice Department could not immediately be reached for
comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.