Big banks in $1.865 bln swaps price-fixing settlement

NEW YORK, Sept 11 Twelve major banks have
reached a $1.865 billion settlement to resolve investor claims
that they conspired to fix prices and restrain competition in
the roughly $16 trillion market for credit default swaps, a
lawyer for the investors said on Friday.
The settlement in principle was disclosed at a hearing
before U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan.
Daniel Brockett, the lawyer for the investors, said Cote
gave both sides two weeks to iron out details, before submitting
a settlement for her preliminary approval.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)