UPDATE 3-Big banks in $1.865 bln swaps price-fixing settlement

By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Twelve major banks have
reached a $1.865 billion settlement to resolve investor claims
that they conspired to fix prices and limit competition in the
market for credit default swaps, a lawyer for the investors said
on Friday.
The settlement in principle was disclosed at a hearing
before U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan.
"We think it's historic," Daniel Brockett, the investors'
lawyer, said in an interview. "It's one of the largest antitrust
class-action settlements, and an extraordinary result for the
class."
The defendants include Bank of America Corp,
Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc
, Credit Suisse Group AG, Deutsche Bank AG
, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc
, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley,
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and UBS AG.
Other defendants are the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association (ISDA) and Markit Ltd, which provides
credit derivative pricing services.
Credit default swaps are contracts that let investors buy
protection to hedge against the risk that corporate or sovereign
debt issuers will not meet their payment obligations.
The market peaked at $58 trillion in 2007, according to the
Bank for International Settlements, but shrank to $16 trillion
seven years later as investors better understood its risks.
American International Group Inc's CDS exposure was
a major factor behind the 2008 federal bailout of that insurer.
In the lawsuit, investors including the Los Angeles County
Employees Retirement Association and Salix Capital US Inc
claimed that the defendants' activity caused them to pay unfair
prices on CDS trades from late 2008 through the end of 2013,
even though improved liquidity should have driven costs down.
They also said the banks tried in late 2008 to thwart the
launch of a credit derivatives exchange being developed by CME
Group Inc by agreeing not to use new CDS platforms and
pushing ISDA and Markit not to provide licenses to the exchange.
An ISDA spokeswoman said the group is "pleased the matter is
close to resolution" and committed to helping ensure the safe
and efficient functioning of the CDS market.
Representatives for the other defendants declined to
comment.
U.S. and European regulators have also examined potential
anti-competitive practices in the CDS market.
Investors' lawyer Brockett, a partner at Quinn Emanuel
Urquhart & Sullivan, said Cote gave both sides two weeks to iron
out details before submitting a settlement for her preliminary
approval.
Quinn Emanuel and Pearson, Simon & Warshaw are co-lead
counsel for the plaintiffs.
The case is In re: Credit Default Swaps Antitrust
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 13-md-02476.
