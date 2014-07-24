Swatch Group denies working with Apple on smartwatch

ZURICH, July 24 Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group
has denied a media report saying it was working with
technology company Apple on a smartwatch, a wearable
device with interactive functions.
Technology website VentureBeat said in a report on Wednesday
Apple was working with "at least one partner, Swatch" on a
smartwatch project, citing an unnamed source.
A spokeswoman for Swatch Group said on Thursday the report
was unfounded. She said the only business relationship Swatch
Group had with mobile phone makers was as a supplier of
integrated circuits and other electronic components.
Signs are mounting that Apple, which landed huge successes
with its iPhone mobile phones and iPad tablets, is preparing the
launch of an iWatch, following the commercialisation of
smartwatches by rivals such as Samsung and LG
Electronics.
