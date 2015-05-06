Swatch CEO says will release new battery for watches, cars -paper

ZURICH May 6 Switzerland's Swatch Group
plans to release a new long-life battery for
smartwatches in 2016, the watchmaker's chief executive told a
Swiss newspaper.
Swatch CEO Nick Hayek also told Swiss weekly Handelszeitung
the new battery would be applicable to cars.
"Whoever brings a battery for a smartwatch to the market
that you don't need to charge for six months has a competitive
advantage," Hayek said in an interview, extracts of which were
published on Wednesday.
"We're working intensively on this problem with our research
group Belenos and battery producer Renata. Next year we will
come to the market with a revolutionary battery, not only for
watches but also for automobiles."
A spokesman for Swatch confirmed Hayek's comments.
In March, Swatch, world's largest watchmaker, unveiled its
riposte to Apple Inc's smartwatch. The group outlined
plans to put cheap programmable chips in watches that will let
wearers make payments with a swipe of the wrist.
Reviewers of the Apple Watch were critical of the device's
relatively poor battery life, which is up to 18 hours according
to Apple.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by David Evans)