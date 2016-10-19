版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 10月 19日 星期三 21:07 BJT

Swatch CEO says Chinese sales back in growth since July - Handelszeitung

ZURICH Oct 19 Swiss watchmaker Swatch has been seeing renewed growth in China since July, Chief Executive Nick Hayek told the Swiss paper Handelszeitung.

"We've seen growth in China since July, every month a bit more," Hayek said in an interview published on the Swiss paper's website on Wednesday.

While the Omega brand in particular showed pleasing growth, the chief executive said brands Blancpain and Longines had also showed positive development.

Hayek also said the watchmaker expected its automobile battery, developed by subsidiary Belenos in collaboration with Chinese automative maker Geely to be certified for the Chinese market within one to two years. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, edited by John Revill)

