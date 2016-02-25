Swatch sees strong sales for Tissot, Omega during Chinese New Year -CEO

FOREX-Yellen speech bolsters dollar after Trump's mixed messages
* Dollar holds most of almost 1 pct gain after Yellen comments
BUERGENSTOCK, Switzerland Feb 25 Swatch Group saw strong sales in its Omega and Tissot brand watches during the Chinese New Year but demand was more sluggish for its higher-end timepieces, Chief Executive Nick Hayek said on Thursday.
"The four day-period of the Chinese New Year went very well for Longines, Tissot, Omega this year versus the same period last year," Hayek told reporters after a press conference at the Swiss Buergenstock Resort. "The high-end segment was a bit more difficult."
He confirmed the group's full-year outlook of over 5 percent sales growth in local currency, saying consumption in 80-85 percent of the group's markets was positive.
"January is looking good in mainland China, that is confirmed," Hayek said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Writing by Joshua Franklin)
* Dollar holds most of almost 1 pct gain after Yellen comments
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
ZURICH, Jan 19 Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said the central bank will continue with its negative interest rate policy in an environment of continued low interest rates across Europe.