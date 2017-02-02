Swatch sees "healthy growth" for 2017 after profit slides 47 pct

ZURICH Feb 2 Swatch Group said on
Thursday it expects "healthy growth" for 2017 after net profit
slumped 47 percent to 593 million Swiss francs ($598.9 million)
in 2016, as weak watch sales and overcapacity in production hit
profitability.
Swiss watchmakers have been grappling with eroding sales in
their biggest markets, Hong Kong and the United States, and
tourist shoppers avoiding Europe for fear of extremist attacks,
but recently mainland China sales turned the corner.
"Based on the positive development of the last three months,
healthy growth is expected for the year 2017," the company based
in Biel in western Switzerland said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9902 Swiss francs)
