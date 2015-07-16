UPDATE 1-Swatch says first-half profit falls nearly 20 pct, outlook upbeat

(Adds Swatch strategy and pricing outlook)
ZURICH, July 16 Swiss watchmaker Swatch Group
said on Thursday first-half net profit fell nearly 20
percent on a strong franc and negative interest rates, but was
upbeat in its full-year outlook.
Switzerland's export-reliant economy is hamstrung by its
strong currency, which is particularly painful for firms such as
Swatch which produce almost exclusively in the alpine nation.
The Biel, Switzerland-based firm said net profit for the six
months stood at 548 million Swiss francs ($574.72 million), down
from 680 million francs a year-ago.
Sales rose 2.2 percent to 4.192 billion francs, hit by
translating foreign sales back into Swiss francs, meaning Swatch
sold more but earned less.
The firm said its strategy remained to manufacture in
Switzerland, to gain market share, and to expand its retail
network. It signalled it wouldn't hike prices swiftly in order
to protect profits.
"The group will maintain its long-term strategy of defensive
price adjustment policy over short-term profit," Swatch said in
a statement.
It said its outlook in all regions and segments remained
"very good."
"Despite the Swiss franc dilemma, group management expects a
strong second half 2015," it added.
Swatch head Nick Hayek has been outspoken about the Swiss
National Bank (SNB), which in January unexpectedly dropped a cap
on the franc's value versus the euro, and has called for changes
at the central bank.
($1=0.9535 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and
Clarence Fernandez)