UPDATE 2-Swatch annual profit plunges, targets return to "healthy growth"

* Annual profit tumbles 47 percent
* Dividend cut for first time since 2009
* Sees return to "healthy growth" this year
By Silke Koltrowitz and John Revill
ZURICH, Feb 2 Swatch Group cut its
dividend after weak sales and high fixed costs at the world's
biggest watchmaker drove annual profit sharply lower, although
it held out the prospect of a return to "healthy growth" this
year.
Swiss watchmakers have been hurt by declining sales in their
biggest markets, Hong Kong and the United States, and tourist
shoppers avoiding Europe for fear of extremist attacks, but
recently mainland China sales turned the corner.
"Based on the positive development of the last three months,
healthy growth is expected for the year 2017," the company,
based in Biel in western Switzerland, said in a statement on
Thursday, pointing to a turnaround in mainland China over the
last three months.
Net profit at the maker of Omega and Longines watches
slumped 47 percent to a worse-than-expected 593 million Swiss
francs ($598.9 million), reflecting the company's reluctance to
cut costs. The operating profit margin slid to 10.7 percent,
from 17.2 percent.
Some investors have been critical of Swatch CEO Nick Hayek
for the reliability of his forecasts and a plan to expand into
launching a battery for electric vehicles.
Swatch's fixed costs are high because it has to supply watch
movements to the industry and because, unlike rival Richemont
, it has so far refused to cut jobs in watch production.
"Personnel expenses were down 2 percent, but other expenses
were up 3 percent implying limited cost measures during 2016,"
Vontobel analyst Pascal Furger said, confirming his "Hold"
rating on the stock.
The group cut its dividend to 6.75 francs per share, from
7.50 francs in 2015, the first reduction since 2009.
ZKB analyst Patrik Schwendimann said this was "unnecessary
given their strong cash reserves."
Shares, which have risen over 10 percent so far this year on
hopes of a market recovery, were down 0.5 percent at 0945 GMT,
paring earlier losses, but still lagging a 0.15 percent higher
European sector index.
Sales at constant currencies fell 10.8 percent to 7.55
billion francs, mirroring a 10 percent decline in Swiss watch
exports in 2016.
Europe remained difficult due to the slump in tourism, but
the situation at Hong Kong watch retailers improved and mainland
China saw over 20 percent growth "in recent months", Swatch
said.
Bernstein's Mario Ortelli said he believed the improvement
trend would continue, especially given the very easy
comparables, but not "enough to justify the decision of the
Swatch Group to not decrease the production capacity".
($1 = 0.9902 Swiss francs)
