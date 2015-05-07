版本:
Swatch CEO says hopes for NFC chips in watches by August

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland May 7 Swatch Group plans to bring out watches with its planned near field communication (NFC) chips by August, the Swiss watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.

Asked on the sidelines of a conference in St. Gallen, Switzerland, when the new Swatch with NFC chips would be released, Chief Executive Nick Hayek said, "Around July, August."

Swatch had previously said the new capabilities would be launched in the summer.

The cheap programmable chips, Swatch's riposte to Apple Inc's smartwatch, will let wearers make payments with a swipe of the wrist. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Writing by Joshua Franklin, editing by David Evans)
