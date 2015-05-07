Swatch CEO says hopes for NFC chips in watches by August

BRIEF-Durect and Sandoz signs a $293 mln development and commercialization agreement for Posimir
* Durect and Sandoz have signed a $293 million development and commercialization agreement for Posimir (saber-bupivacaine) covering the United States
ST. GALLEN, Switzerland May 7 Swatch Group plans to bring out watches with its planned near field communication (NFC) chips by August, the Swiss watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
Asked on the sidelines of a conference in St. Gallen, Switzerland, when the new Swatch with NFC chips would be released, Chief Executive Nick Hayek said, "Around July, August."
Swatch had previously said the new capabilities would be launched in the summer.
The cheap programmable chips, Swatch's riposte to Apple Inc's smartwatch, will let wearers make payments with a swipe of the wrist. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Writing by Joshua Franklin, editing by David Evans)
* Durect and Sandoz have signed a $293 million development and commercialization agreement for Posimir (saber-bupivacaine) covering the United States
May 8 Fastweb Chief Executive Alberto Calcagno says:
LAGOS, May 8 Lafarge Africa wants to raise 140 billion naira ($445.9 million) in fresh equity and convert some loans into shares as part of a planned rights issue after it reported losses last year.