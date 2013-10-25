版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 10月 25日 星期五 13:35 BJT

Swiss competition body approves Swatch plan to cut supplies to rivals

ZURICH Oct 25 The Swiss competition authority Weko said on Friday it had approved a renegotiated agreement with Swatch which will allow the world's biggest watchmaker to gradually reduce component deliveries to rivals.

Under the agreement, Swatch will have to continue deliveries until the end of 2019, reducing the amount in stages.

Weko had initially blocked Swatch plans to cut third party deliveries in July.

Swatch had asked Weko in 2011 to start an investigation into how it could phase out deliveries of movements and components on which it has a quasi monopoly, forcing rivals to build their own production capacities and causing a wave of acquisitions of suppliers. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by David Cowell)
