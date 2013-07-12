RPT-Swiss competition body nixes Swatch deal over cutting supplies

ZURICH, July 12 Swiss competition authority Weko
said on Friday it had not validated plans elaborated with Swatch
Group that would have allowed the world's biggest
watchmaker to cut watch component deliveries to rivals.
Weko said, however, it agreed on the principle that Swatch,
which supplies essential watch components to almost the entire
watch industry, should be allowed to gradually reduce deliveries
of mechanical watch movements under certain conditions.
"A reduction (of watch movement deliveries) by another 10
percent in 2014 seems acceptable," Weko said, adding it was too
early to cut deliveries of the key "assortiments", the heart of
each mechanical watch movement.
This news is likely to reassure rivals like Richemont
and LVMH, but also smaller watchmakers which
have been struggling to find alternative suppliers for
"assortiments" made by Swatch's Nivarox unit.
