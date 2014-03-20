Swatch Group sees sales growth in China in 2014

GENEVA, March 20 Swatch Group expects
sales in China to grow in local currencies this year, its chief
executive said at the world's biggest watchmaker's annual
results conference on Thursday.
"I see growth in China, but in local currencies because the
current problems everywhere in the world put upward pressure on
the Swiss franc," Nick Hayek told journalists at jewellery brand
Harry Winston's factory in Plan-les-Ouates near Geneva.
Executives of the group's high-end brands, such as Breguet
and Omega, said sales had turned positive since the beginning of
the year.
Watchmakers sold less in China last year after the
government cracked down on illegitimate gift-giving of luxury
items, but Swatch has fared better than others because it is
less exposed to the high-end segment.
($1 = 0.8749 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)