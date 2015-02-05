UPDATE 2-Swatch says in strong position to weather franc rise

* Shares down more than 3 pct after falling as much as 7 pct

* Swatch to maintain dividend (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst comment, share price)

By Astrid Wendlandt and Alice Baghdjian

PARIS/ZURICH Feb 5 Shares in Swatch Group fell sharply on Thursday after the Swiss watchmaker's annual profits fell, missing forecasts, partly due to increased marketing costs in the United States, Japan and China.

The world's biggest watchmaker has also been hit like Cartier-owner Richemont by the Swiss bank's decision last month to remove a cap on the franc, causing a surge in the currency.

But the company said 2015 had started well with a strong January and would maintain its dividend for 2014 despite the rise in the franc and a drop in net profit last year.

Analysts said the group's inventory had increased at a much faster rate than sales last year and the trading update highlighted continued weakness in underlying demand for Swiss watches, particularly in the all-important Chinese market.

Swatch reported an operating profit of 1.75 billion Swiss francs ($1.89 billion), missing analysts' expectations of about 2.0 billion Swiss francs, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"This was a big miss," Melanie Flouquet at JP Morgan Cazenove, said. She said it looked as though the group's brands generating higher margins were underperforming compared to those producing lower margins. She said Swatch did not report its gross margins.

Swatch shares, which fell as much as 7 percent in early trade, were down more than three percent by 1232 GMT. The stock shed a quarter of its value in 2014 and is down 13 percent since Jan. 1.

Its companies such as Harry Winston in the United States and Rivoli in the Middle East, whose costs are recorded in local currency, have helped temper the impact of the strong franc.

Swatch Group, whose brands range from cheap colourful plastic watches to diamond-studded Blancpain timepieces, said it would further expand its manufacturing base in Switzerland.

Net profit fell more than expected to 1.416 billion Swiss francs ($1.53 billion) last year. It was forecast to fall to 1.529 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

Several of Swatch's brands are compensating for the franc rise with price adjustments of 5 percent to 7 percent in select markets, the group said without giving detail. Richemont has increased prices for watches and jewellery in the euro-zone following the franc's rise.

Gross sales rose 4.6 percent to 9.219 billion Swiss francs, just ahead of a 9.193 billion estimate in the poll. They were up 6.1 percent at constant exchange rates. ($1 = 0.9236 Swiss francs) (editing by David Clarke and Jane Merriman)