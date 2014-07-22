版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 13:18 BJT

Swatch upbeat despite H1 net profit miss

ZURICH, July 22 Swatch Group said it expected a positive second half of the year after a rise in the Swiss franc and expenses for the Sochi Olympic Games made net profit fall 11.5 percent in the first half.

The world's largest watchmaker is grappling with an unfavourable currency environment and sluggish demand for high-end watches in the important Chinese market where a crackdown on gifts for favours has hurt watch sales.

"Particularly in the USA and Japan, sales continue their very positive development. Also, the stronger sales trend noticed on the Chinese mainland continues," the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

Net profit at the group fell to 680 million Swiss francs ($757.24 million), just below a forecast for 690 million francs in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8980 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)
