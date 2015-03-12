Swatch CEO says outlook for 2015 is excellent

CORGEMONT, March 12 Swatch's chief
executive said on Thursday the Swiss watchmaker's outlook for
2015 was "excellent", despite the recent surge in the value of
the Swiss franc following the removal of a cap on the currency's
value against the euro.
"We see excellent sales and very good results everywhere in
the world," Swatch Chief Executive Nick Hayek said at a news
conference for the company's full-year results.
"This is not only in turnover but also in profit," he said.
"After the (initial) shock the dollar and euro and all the other
currencies increased in value compared to the Swiss franc."
(Reporting By Tom Miles; Writing by Joshua Franklin)