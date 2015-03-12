Swatch CEO says doesn't want to produce mobile phone for wrist

CORGEMONT, Switzerland, March 12 Swatch
on Thursday unveiled an expanded range of its "Swatch Touch"
smartwatch range and additional functions for its watches, but
its chief executive said the company was not looking to produce
a wearable mobile phone.
"We don't want to produce a mini mobile phone on your
wrist," Swatch Chief Executive Nick Hayek told a news conference
for the group's full-year results. "Others can do that."
The comments come after Apple launched its
long-awaited watch on Monday, including yellow or rose gold
models with sapphire faces costing up to $17,000, which had been
seen as major to Switzerland watchmaking industry.
