Swatch CEO says doesn't want to produce mobile phone for wrist

CORGEMONT, Switzerland, March 12 Swatch on Thursday unveiled an expanded range of its "Swatch Touch" smartwatch range and additional functions for its watches, but its chief executive said the company was not looking to produce a wearable mobile phone.

"We don't want to produce a mini mobile phone on your wrist," Swatch Chief Executive Nick Hayek told a news conference for the group's full-year results. "Others can do that."

The comments come after Apple launched its long-awaited watch on Monday, including yellow or rose gold models with sapphire faces costing up to $17,000, which had been seen as major to Switzerland watchmaking industry. (Reporting By Tom Miles; Writing by Joshua Franklin)
