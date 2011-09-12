UPDATE 4-Swatch ends contentious deal with Tiffany

* Swatch to press claims for damages against Tiffany
ZURICH/NEW YORK, Sept 12 Swatch Group UHR.VX
has ended its alliance with Tiffany & Co (TIF.N), accusing the
high-end U.S. jeweller of undermining efforts to promote the
watches sold in their joint venture.
Swatch Group, the world's largest watchmaker, said in a
statement on Monday that it would sue for damages to make up
for lost future sales, faulting Tiffany for "systematic efforts
to block and delay development of the business."
Tiffany countered in a statement that Swatch has not
honored the terms of the agreement, including providing
adequate distribution, and has been unwilling to work
cooperatively with Tiffany.
The result has been "that our current business forecasts do
not include any meaningful increase in watch sales or royalty
income," Tiffany said, adding that it expected to be vindicated
during arbitration proceedings over the matter.
Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek later disputed that claim to
royalties, telling Reuters that the deal was not a licensing
agreement.
The contretemps follows months of volleys between the
companies, suggesting their venture was in jeopardy.
"They're not used to having a license arrangement where
they can't make 100 percent of the decisions without possibly
stopping for approval along the way," James Fernandez said in
June when he was Tiffany's chief financial officer. He has
since been made chief operating officer.
Swatch said in its statement that it would give Tiffany
Watch Co, their joint venture, two years to wind down.
Swatch's Hayek told Reuters he was not interested in
pursuing similar deals with other companies in the future.
"We do not need that. We are focusing on the development of
our own brands," Hayek said.
Swatch Group shares finished the day down 0.1 percent, while
Tiffany shares were up 2 percent in late afternoon trade.
NO LOVE LOST
In March, Swatch told Reuters that Tiffany was not giving
watches sold under their Tiffany Watch Co venture, set up in
2007 to produce Swiss-made watches under the Tiffany brand,
enough prominence in its stores. [nLDE6671FF]
The strategic alliance, signed for an initial term of 20
years, was meant to boost the development, production and
worldwide distribution of Tiffany branded watches, and several
watch collections have since been launched.
But the deal never turned into big business for either
company.
According to Tiffany's most recent annual report, the deal
with Swatch represented less than 1 percent of sales.
Vontobel analyst Rene Weber said he estimated Tiffany watch
sales at about 30 million Swiss francs in 2010. "There was a
potential of 300-400 million francs," he said.
Tiffany reported last quarter that high end jewelry sales
were soaring, even as sales of moderately priced jewelry made
with silver slowed.
That has made mid-tier watch sales less crucial, an analyst
said.
"Tiffany rightly so is focused on their jewelry business,"
said Morningstar analyst Paul Swinand. "For both of these
companies, this is a distraction."
($1=0.883 Swiss Francs)
