UPDATE 2-Swatch fire seen affecting other watchmakers

By Alice Baghdjian
ZURICH, Dec 30 A fire that destroyed a workshop
at a Swatch Group factory will affect other watchmakers
it supplies more than the Swiss firm itself, as a break in
production is likely to cut the availability of parts to an
industry already facing bottlenecks.
Sunday's fire at a part of the plant that treats metals to
protect them from rust could stop production of some components
for several weeks, Swatch's chief executive said on Monday.
Swatch chief Nick Hayek said watchmakers that buy watch
parts from its ETA Manufacture Horlogere unit, based in
Grenchen, western Switzerland, would be most affected, rather
than Swatch itself.
"It is a bigger problem for them than for us," Hayek told
Reuters by phone.
Swatch, the world's biggest watch parts supplier has a
near-monopoly on "movements", the mechanisms that drive the
moving parts of a watch, and counts rival luxury groups
Richemont and LVMH among its customers.
The world's biggest luxury group, LVMH, which owns the Tag
Heuer, Hublot and Zenith watch brands, said it had no immediate
comment, while a spokesman for Richemont could not be reached on
Monday.
"ETA is by far the most important production site," said
Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox. "The structure of the building
will have to be inspected for safety reasons, which means the
whole complex will be out of action for a while, so there could
be shortages of components."
Tired of its role as the industry's "supermarket", Swatch
was granted the go-ahead by the Swiss antitrust authority WEKO
in October gradually to reduce its deliveries to rivals.
BOTTLENECKS
The move could cause supply shortages for some players in
the industry already exposed to bottlenecks due to the shortage
of firms able to make the delicate internal mechanisms of
watches as well as a lack of investment in training.
Hayek said third parties supplied by ETA would be advised by
letter that there may be some delays to the deliveries of
certain watch components.
"We need to clean all the machines and reorganise. There
will be a small delay of three or four weeks to production,
maybe a bit more," Hayek said.
The Swiss watchmaker, known for its colourful plastic
timepieces and the high-end Omega brand, said it had another 150
factories it could fall back on.
Hayek played down the impact on Swatch Group of the fire,
which gutted a 150 square metre workshop and damaged another
with smoke, calling it a "relatively minor event" for the Swiss
watchmaker.
Shares in Swatch pared losses slightly on Hayek's comments
and were trading down 1.26 percent by 1515 GMT.
The cost of rebuilding the galvanic workshop destroyed by
the fire, whose cause is unknown, would cost around 4 to 5
million Swiss francs ($4.5-5.6 million), Hayek said.
Police, who said on Sunday the cause of the blaze was
unclear, did not comment further on Monday.
($1 = 0.8881 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Astrid Wendlandt in Paris; Editing by
Giles Elgood)