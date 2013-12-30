Swatch CEO sees 3-4 week production delay at unit due to fire

ZURICH Dec 30 Swatch Group Chief
Executive Nick Hayek said on Monday production at one of the
firm's watch mechanism units could be delayed by several weeks
after a fire destroyed one of its workshops on Sunday.
"We need to clean all the machines and reorganise, there
will be a small delay of three or four weeks to production,
maybe a bit more," Hayek told Reuters by phone.
Hayek played down the impact of the fire at Swatch's ETA
unit, calling it a "relatively minor event" for the Swiss
watchmaker.
Hayek said watchmakers that buy watch components from ETA
would be most affected by the blaze and he expected some delays
in deliveries.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)