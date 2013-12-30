版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 12月 30日 星期一 20:39 BJT

Swatch CEO sees 3-4 week production delay at unit due to fire

ZURICH Dec 30 Swatch Group Chief Executive Nick Hayek said on Monday production at one of the firm's watch mechanism units could be delayed by several weeks after a fire destroyed one of its workshops on Sunday.

"We need to clean all the machines and reorganise, there will be a small delay of three or four weeks to production, maybe a bit more," Hayek told Reuters by phone.

Hayek played down the impact of the fire at Swatch's ETA unit, calling it a "relatively minor event" for the Swiss watchmaker.

Hayek said watchmakers that buy watch components from ETA would be most affected by the blaze and he expected some delays in deliveries.

(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
