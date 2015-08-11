Swatch to open own-brand stores in India

ZURICH Aug 11 Swatch Group plans to
open between 30 and 40 shops in India after receiving permission
from the country's commerce ministry, the Swiss jewelry and
watchmaker said on Tuesday.
The Swatch-branded stores will open over the next three
years in a country where watches currently sell via dealer
networks and third-party stores.
The announcement came as Swatch shares fell nearly 5 percent
amid pressure on the wider luxury goods sector due to the
devaluation of the Chinese yuan.
Swatch gets a substantial portion of its sales from China
and Chinese tourists traveling abroad are also large buyers of
European luxury goods. A Swatch spokesman had no comment on the
impact of the devaluation.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi in Zurich; Editing by
Martinne Geller and David Holmes)