Swatch publishes annual report in Swiss-German dialect

| GRENCHEN, Switzerland, March 6
GRENCHEN, Switzerland, March 6 Swatch
has published a version of its annual report in the Swiss-German
dialect for which there is no standard written form, the latest
act of rebellion from the watchmaker which has
long enjoyed provoking the Swiss business establishment.
The move to publish in dialect rather than standard German -
one of Switzerland's four official languages including French
and Italian in which the report was also issued - was meant to
underpin Swatch Group SA's Swiss roots and values, Chief
Executive Nick Hayek told a media conference.
It results in a succession of spelling changes, such as
geschaeftsjahr or results year becoming gschaeftsjohr and
ausblick or outlook becoming usblick, giving approximations of
the language familiar to inhabitants of Swiss-German parts of
the country.
Explaining the move, Swatch Chairwoman Nayla Hayek - Nick's
sister - said in her letter to shareholders: "This act of true
Swissness was done partly to shake up our compatriots who - in
their fondness for what is safe - sometimes allow themselves to
follow a rather conventional, prudent and comfortable path."
The move highlights an increased awareness among Swiss
companies of the cachet attached to Swiss-made products, while
also being intended by the company to cement its reputation as a
corporate "enfant terrible" in Switzerland, where a sober or
staid tone dominates most parts of business and finance.
Swatch, which said on Wednesday it had reached an
undisclosed agreement in a long-running dispute over the supply
of watch movements to third parties, has also long made known
its distaste for the quarterly reporting cycle which dominates
investor expectations, arguing instead in favour of a more
long-term view.
CEO Hayek used Swatch's annual press conference to chide
financial journalists for focusing on stock market prices, and
doled out criticism of short-sellers and financial instruments
such as collateralised debt obligations.
Eschewing typical CEO behaviour, Hayek, a former helicopter
pilot, lit up a cigar during the media conference while he
passed on a question about a Swiss anti-trust probe to Swatch's
chief lawyer.
Hayek said Swatch, which beat expectations with a 14 percent
rise in sales to 8.14 billion Swiss francs ($8.8 billion) last
year, is eyeing 9 billion this year but stopped short of
defining that number as a target.
"I'm not going to deny we're looking at that as potential,
but it's not a target," he said. "If you're looking for a juicy
story, just write we're going to generate growth in 2013 and
invest our profits in creating jobs and new products."
