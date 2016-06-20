UPDATE 1-Swatch backpaddles on phasing out watch movement deliveries

(Adds comments from movement makers, analyst, background)
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, June 20 Swatch Group SA said on
Monday Swiss competition authority Weko was examining if the
world's biggest watchmaker could supply more mechanical
movements to its customers than was set out in a 2013 agreement
on phasing out deliveries.
Swatch's ETA unit still supplies the lion's share of
mechanical watch movements -- the tiny mechanisms that make a
watch tick without help of a battery -- to the industry.
Rivals built up production capacity after Swatch got the
green light to phase out deliveries, a development that together
with weak global demand for luxury watches led to an oversupply
of movements.
"Weko is currently examining if a certain liberalisation of
the mutual agreement is possible given the structural change
that has taken place in the area of mechanical movements,"
Swatch Group said in reply to an inquiry from Reuters.
Swatch said liberalising movement delivery rules would let
it better meet the needs of ETA's third-party customers.
Weko confirmed a review was under way.
"I think it is to do with the lower production the industry
is going through and Swatch Group probably wanting to improve
its capacity utilisation by supplying more movements to third
parties," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said:
"If business was more brisk and there were more demand for
watches overall I doubt it would be looking to do that."
Watch movement makers told Reuters at an industry event in
Geneva last week that weak demand had led to a glut of
mechanical movements and that Swatch had signalled readiness to
again deliver more movements to the industry.
"Yes, there is overcapacity in mechanical movements. You
find copies of ETA movements everywhere," Laurent Besse, head of
watch movement maker Soprod, had said.
Sebastien Gigon, of small movement maker Technotime, said if
ETA with its pricing power was again supplying more movements
this would pose problems to rivals who built up production on
the assumption ETA would stop deliveries by 2019.
"I'm thinking of Sellita, but also Soprod and people like
ourselves who took big risks to develop our own movements to
fill the gap that Swatch was going to leave," he said.
Sellita, which is privately owned and the only competitor
able to offer watch movements at comparable prices to ETA, last
week declined to comment or provide any details on its business.
Several movement makers, including Vaucher Manufacture and
Dubois-Depraz, said they had already cut jobs or could do so
soon due to the difficult economic situation.
Swiss watch exports dropped 9.5 percent during the first
four months of the year, reflecting dwindling sales and high
stock levels in No.1 market Hong Kong.