UPDATE 1-Swatch has to stick to movement supply rules-Swiss watchdog

By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH Oct 27 Swatch Group has to stick
to a 2013 agreement to phase out watch movement deliveries that
bans it from selling excess stock to new customers, Swiss
competition authority Weko ruled on Thursday, prompting Swatch
to mull price hikes.
Weko said tough market conditions for watchmakers were not
enough to justify deviating from the rules to phase out
deliveries of mechanical watch movements made by Swatch's ETA
unit to external customers.
Under the agreement drawn up at the time at Swatch's
request, the group can progressively lower the quantities of
movements -- the tiny mechanisms that make a watch tick without
help of a battery -- until the end of 2019, but has to be ready
to supply minimum quantities and cannot serve any new customers.
Swatch said Weko's decision would force it to "consider
massive price hikes" at ETA to cover the costs of maintaining
production capacity. It said major customers, such as Sellita or
Tudor, had ordered 700,000 fewer movements for 2017 than for
this year, leading to idle capacity at ETA.
The group, known for Omega and Swatch watches, said it had
to maintain capacity to deliver roughly 1.5 million mechanical
movements, and would now not be allowed to find new customers
for movements that existing customers left on the shelves.
Swatch Group shares were down 1.8 percent at 0725 GMT,
lagging a 0.3 percent lower industry index.
"Swatch looks like a prisoner of its own high upstream
integration given the low flexibility; it appears stuck between
the rock of suffering inventory build-up to keep utilisation
high, and the hard place of suffering gross margin compression,"
Exane BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca said in a note.
Weko said that changing the supply agreement at this stage
would create difficulties for ETA competitors that are building
up movement production capacity.
"Everybody has overcapacity in mechanical movements when you
compare it to what the market can absorb at the moment,"
Jean-Daniel Dubois, head of independent high-end movement maker
Vaucher Manufacture, said in a telephone interview.
He said all movement makers had squeezed costs as much as
possible so it was not necessarily a bad thing if prices for the
basic movements ETA supplies started rising a bit.
During the watch industry's boom years, Swatch initiated the
phasing-out of deliveries of mechanical movements to the
industry. Reuters reported in June that the group had asked Weko
to review the agreement as weak global watch demand led to an
oversupply.