UPDATE 1-Swatch sees stronger second half as China recovers-paper

* Hayek says Chinese demand is picking up slowly
* Swiss watch exports to China fell 19.4 pct in May
* Slowing Chinese economy has hit demand for watches
ZURICH, June 28 Swatch Group is
confident that sales of watches will pick up in the second half
of the year as demand in the important Chinese market picks up,
Chief Executive Nick Hayek was quoted as saying.
Switzerland's watch industry has been grappling with weak
demand in China, where a slowing economy and a crackdown on
lavish gifts weigh on sales, and Europe, where austerity
programmes hit consumer spending.
"I expect a stronger second half," Swiss newspaper Finanz
und Wirtschaft quoted Hayek as saying on its website. "China is
coming back slowly. Japan, the U.S. and Russia show a pleasing
development."
Swatch shares, down around 14 percent from a record high hit
in May, ticked higher on the report before pulling back. At 1106
GMT they were up 1.1 percent on the day, outperforming a 0.2
percent the European sector index for personal and household
goods companies..
"It is a reassuring message - Swatch Group has declined amid
concerns about the situation in China but overall the market is
improving there - certainly in Hong Kong," said Jon Cox at
Kepler Cheuvreux.
Swiss watch exports fell 3.9 percent in May, with Hong Kong
and mainland China declining between 15 and 20 percent. During
the first five months of the year, exports slid 10.2 percent to
Hong Kong and 23.3 percent to China versus the year ago period.
With its entry-price Swatch brand and mid-price Tissot and
Longines, Swatch Group, which also owns high-end Omega, is less
exposed than peer Richemont to the very expensive
watches targeted by the Chinese government's anti-corruption
campaign.
Swatch Chairwoman Nayla Hayek said in April she expected
double-digit sales growth in China this year for the group's
mid- and entry-price products.
