Swatch CEO sees stronger second half -paper

ZURICH, June 28 Swatch Group is
confident that sales of watches will pick up in the second half
of the year, its Chief Executive was quoted as saying on Friday.
"I expect a stronger second half," Nick Hayek was quoted as
saying on the website of Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
"China is coming back slowly. Japan, the U.S and Russia show a
pleasing development."
Luxury companies like Richemont and Swatch have
seen growth slow in China since the government started an
anti-corruption campaign which has hit purchases of expensive
timepieces as gifts for business partners.
