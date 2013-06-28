版本:
Swatch CEO sees stronger second half -paper

ZURICH, June 28 Swatch Group is confident that sales of watches will pick up in the second half of the year, its Chief Executive was quoted as saying on Friday.

"I expect a stronger second half," Nick Hayek was quoted as saying on the website of Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft. "China is coming back slowly. Japan, the U.S and Russia show a pleasing development."

Luxury companies like Richemont and Swatch have seen growth slow in China since the government started an anti-corruption campaign which has hit purchases of expensive timepieces as gifts for business partners.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
