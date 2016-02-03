Swatch sees 2016 growth above 5 pct in local currency

BRIEF-LLB sees net profit of about 104 mln Swiss francs for 2016
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
ZURICH Feb 3 Swatch Group forecast 2016 sales growth well over 5 percent in local currency after reporting 2015 net profit fell 21 percent to 1.12 billion Swiss francs ($1.10 billion), hit by foreign exchange losses and the negative development of interest rates.
Net sales slipped 0.9 percent at constant exchange rates to 8.45 billion francs and were down 3 percent at current exchange rates.
It proposed an unchanged dividend of 7.50 francs per bearer share and 1.50 francs per registered share. ($1 = 1.0173 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller)
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit
* FY net revenues of 434.3 million Swiss francs ($431.45 million) slightly below prior year level (-0.5 percent)