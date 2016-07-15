UPDATE 3-Swatch warns profit to dive, French attack darkens outlook

* Swatch profit to fall 50-60 percent in first half
* Sales fall and margins wilt
* Shares tumble, adding to losses this year
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, July 15 Swatch Group, the
world's largest watchmaker, warned investors that profit would
at least halve in the first six months of the year after sales
fell in Hong Kong and Europe, sending its shares sharply lower.
Swiss watchmakers are grappling with weak demand as fewer
Chinese tourists shop in Hong Kong and Europe where they have
been deterred by the fear of Islamist attacks. A strong Swiss
franc also pushes up the production cost for Swiss watches.
A deadly attack in the French city of Nice on Thursday night
when a truck ploughed into crowds celebrating Bastille Day
killing more than 80 people added to the pressure on luxury
goods and travel companies.
"France looks difficult and is likely to stay difficult,"
Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told Reuters in a telephone
interview.
"It is an important market. That is where tourists start
their tours to most European countries."
Paris, hit by deadly Islamist attacks last November, is an
important shopping destination for tourists, many from China,
and the Swatch profit warning marked the start of what is likely
to be a downbeat earnings season for the luxury industry.
"Nice is going to further hurt the sector. Tourists just
won't want to come to Europe and particularly France during the
summer," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said.
Shares in Swatch, whose brands also include Omega and
Longines, slid more than 12 percent at one point, adding to a 17
percent fall so far this year and a 21 percent drop last year.
They traded 8.3 percent lower at 265.5 euros by 1220 GMT, while
peer Richemont also fell more than 3 percent.
MARGINS WILT
Overall net sales at Swatch are likely to have dropped
around 12 percent in the first half of 2016, the group said in a
statement, dragging operating and net income down by 50-60
percent.
Adding to the pressure on margins, Swatch said it had no
plans to cut staff and also planned to maintain investments in
new products and marketing. Swatch employs more than 36,000 in
over 50 countries.
The company also said it saw only limited scope to push
through price increases.
"The indication for a decline in operating margin from 18 to
9 percent has to be seen as a disaster or some one-offs are
included," Vontobel analyst Rene Weber said.
The company publishes full results on Thursday, July 21.
Hayek tried to put a brave face on the results.
"The first half is not so bad under the circumstances. Our
profit about halved, but it's still a profit," Hayek said,
adding positive developments in mainland China, the Olympic
Games, where flagship brand Omega is official timekeeper, and a
favourable comparison base should help in the second half.
"If you have a drop in sales to the extent that we have
seen, you cannot make up for that even with the very good
performance we have in many countries," he added.
