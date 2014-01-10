Swatch sees dynamic growth in 2014 after sales miss poll

ZURICH Jan 10 Swatch Group SA said it expects dynamic growth this year after market share gains in its core watch business helped sales rise 9.1 percent last year, slightly less than expected.

"Based on the strong start by all brands in the first few days of January, dynamic growth is expected for the entire year 2014," the world's largest watchmaker said in a statement on Friday.

The group also said it expected to post good operating and net profit for 2013.

Gross sales in 2013 rose 8.3 percent to 8.817 billion Swiss francs ($9.70 billion), just short of estimates for 8.84 billion Swiss francs in a Reuters poll. They were up 9.1 percent at constant exchange rates.

($1 = 0.9092 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Matt Driskill)