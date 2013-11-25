CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Swatch takes majority stake in Dubai retailer Rivoli

(Corrects detail on Luxottica in paragraph 15)
* Swatch raises stake in Rivoli to 58 pct
* Secures better control of image and stocks
* Growing trend for luxury brands to take local control
By Silke Koltrowitz
ZURICH, Nov 25 Global watchmaker Swatch
has taken control of Dubai's Rivoli retail chain, the latest
luxury group to take a closer interest in its emerging markets
outlets in order to use local knowledge to manage its image and
better profit from rapid regional growth
Swatch Group raised its stake in the Dubai retail group to
58 percent, taking over Rivoli's network of outlets in the
fast-growing Middle Eastern market.
Under the deal, the Swiss watch maker bought an additional
18 percent of Rivoli from the private equity arm of Dubai
Holding, owned by the emirate's ruler, via its subsidiary
Technocorp Holding for an undisclosed amount, Swatch Group
spokeswoman Beatrice Howald said on Monday.
ZKB analyst Patrik Schwendimann said he estimated the
purchase price for the 18 percent stake at about 100 million
Swiss francs ($110 million).
Luxury goods groups have been increasing control of their
retail networks in Asia, Russia and the Middle East by opening
directly operated stores, buying back franchises and taking
stakes in retail partners to maximise growth in these markets.
By taking over operations in emerging markets, global brands
can design stores, decide how their goods are displayed and
marketed while also tapping into local knowledge to ensure they
are in tune with customers' tastes.
Luxury brands that have bought out their retail partners
include Gucci Hermes and Prada in
Russia and Burberry in China and Japan.
Under the deal announced on Monday, Swatch, the world's
largest watch group, which makes Omega, Longines and Tissot
watches in addition to the fashion watches which bear its name,
will take control of Rivoli's network of over 360 retail
businesses with over 1,500 employees in the Middle East.
The Middle East has been one of the fastest-growing markets
for Swiss timepieces, at least partly making up for a slowdown
in demand in China.
WATCH EXPORTS
Swiss watch exports to the United Arab Emirates rose more
than 13 percent in the 10 months to October, making it the tenth
biggest market for Swiss timepieces.
"We expect that higher integration into retail will provide
Swatch with faster top line growth, better operating performance
and return on invested capital improvement," Exane BNP Paribas
analyst Luca Solca said in a note.
Vontobel's Rene Weber said sales of Rivoli would now be
consolidated but would likely only add 1 percent to sales in
2014 as he estimated Rivoli was currently already doing 60
percent of its sales with Swatch Group brands.
Dubai, helped by a rebound in its property market, is
recovering from a debt crisis in 2009 when several of its state
entities were forced to restructure debt and seek more time for
repayment. But the emirate, facing debt repayments of about $50
billion over the next three years, has been getting serious
about selling off assets to raise money.
Reuters had reported in October that the private equity arm
of Dubai Holding was in talks to sell the 18 percent stake in
Rivoli to Saudi-based Al Rajhi Capital.
Exane's Solca outlined in a research report that Swatch
could increase its stake in Hengdeli Holdings, the
biggest watch retailer in Greater China, thus following the
example of Italian premium eyewear maker Luxottica,
which has turned into a retailer through acquisitions.
Swatch Group already holds a 9 percent stake in Hong
Kong-based Hengdeli. The world's biggest luxury goods group,
LVMH, also has a 6.4 percent stake in Hengdeli.
Solca said Swatch effectively had a 20.4 percent stake in
the group if one took into account the 500 million Hengdeli
shares mortgaged in favour of Swatch by Hengdeli Chairman Zhang
Yuping to guarantee a personal loan he obtained from the
watchmaker in 2011.
Swatch also has a 33 percent stake in Saudi-Arabian retailer
Alzouman General Trading Co. Ltd.
It has in recent years been pushing its own retail concepts
by opening what it calls Tourbillon stores for its high-end
brands, such as Breguet, Blancpain and Omega, and Hour Passion
stores for its mid-range labels like Longines and Tissot.
Shares in the watchmaker rose 0.8 percent at 1046 GMT,
slightly ahead of the European personal and household goods
index.
($1 = 0.9094 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Astrid Wendlandt in Paris; Editing by
Patrick Graham and Giles Elgood)