Swatch Group '12 sales up 14 pct, sees healthy 2013

* Swatch Group posts 8.143 bln Sfr 2012 sales
* Beats its 8 bln Sfr target
* Sees healthy growth for 2013
ZURICH, Jan 10 The world's biggest watchmaker
Swatch Group said sales rose 14 percent to 8.143
billion Swiss francs ($8.78 billion)last year, beating its own 8
billion franc target as it said it took market share from
rivals.
"The strong group brands performed convincingly in all
regions and price segments, notably outside greater China as
well, and realized further conspicuous growth in market share,"
Swatch said in a statement.
It added it expected to report "good" operating profit and
net income for 2012 - due on Feb. 21 - taking into account
significant marketing expenses for the London Olympic Games and
unfavourable currency developments.
The company known for its colourful plastic Swatch watches
said its brands had reported a good start to the new year and
forecast healthy growth for 2013.
($1 = 0.9271 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)