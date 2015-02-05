版本:
Swatch says to launch smart watch in next 2-3 months

ZURICH Feb 5 Swatch will launch a smart watch in the next two to three months, the Swiss watchmaker said on Thursday.

A spokesman for Swatch confirmed Chief Executive Nick Hayek made the remarks to Bloomberg earlier on Thursday.

Asked how much of a concern the smart watch from Apple Inc was to the Swiss company, Hayek also told CNBC that Swatch had already been in the smart watch market for a long time but did not give detail on its plans for a new product. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
