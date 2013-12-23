UPDATE 2-Tiffany ordered to pay Swatch $449 mln in damages, cuts outlook

By Silke Koltrowitz and Ryan Vlastelica
ZURICH/NEW YORK Dec 22 Tiffany & Co on
Sunday said a Dutch arbitration court ruled that it must pay
Swatch Group 402 million Swiss francs ($448.79 million)
in damages over their failed joint venture to produce and market
watches, and the New York-based jeweler slashed its profit
outlook for the year.
Swatch, the world's largest watchmaker, and Tiffany, a New
York-based jeweler, had struck an agreement in 2007 to develop
watches under the Tiffany brand together.
The arrangement, intended to last for 20 years and give
Tiffany a much bigger place in the luxury watch market, never
turned into big business for either company, and the deal ended
in acrimony in 2011.
The companies sued one another in arbitration court in the
Netherlands, where their Tiffany Watch Co joint venture was
domiciled. The case want to arbitration in 2012.
Michael Kowalski, the chief executive of the luxury
retailer, said in a statement that he was "shocked and extremely
disappointed" with the court ruling, issued on Friday, and that
the company was reviewing its options.
In their lawsuits, Swatch Group had faulted Tiffany for
"systematic efforts to block and delay development of the
business," while Tiffany had said that Swatch did not honor the
terms of the agreement, including providing adequate
distribution.
Kowalski said Tiffany had sufficient financial resources to
pay the full amount of damages. Tiffany said it would fund the
award from immediately available cash on hand and funds from
existing debt facilities, and that it didn't expect the ruling
to impact its short or long-term business plans.
For Tiffany, the dissolution of the deal with Swatch was a
huge setback in its efforts to once again be a big player in the
world of luxury watches.
The company only gets about 1 percent of sales from watches
now, compared to about 9 percent in the late 1980s. That shrank
as the company decided to focus more on its engagement jewelry
business.
Kowalski said in a statement on Sunday that Tiffany is
moving forward with its plans to design, produce, market and
distribute its own Tiffany & Co brand watches.
Tiffany's said it would record a fourth-quarter charge of
$295 million to $305 million as a result of the ruling. It
lowered its full-year earnings outlook range to $2.30 a share to
$2.35 a share from a previous estimate of $3.65 a share to $3.75
a share.
Shares of Tiffany's closed at $90.62 on Friday.