版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 30日 星期一 14:18 BJT

Swatch, Visa launch pay-by-wrist watch venture

ZURICH Nov 30 Swiss watchmaker Swatch SA , Visa Inc and Visa Europe have launched a project that lets Visa cardholders in the United States, Switzerland and Brazil make payments with Swatch's new "pay-by-the-wrist" Swatch Bellamy watch.

Set to launch in early 2016, Swatch Bellamy can be used around the world wherever contactless near-field communications (NFC) Visa payments are accepted, the partners said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐