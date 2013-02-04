版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 2月 4日 星期一 16:02 BJT

BRIEF-Swatch shares rise 4.1 percent after FY earnings

ZURICH Feb 4 The Swatch Group SA : * Shares rise 4.1 percent following full-year earnings

