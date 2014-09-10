版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 10日 星期三 15:02 BJT

BRIEF-Swatch opens down 1.2 pct after Apple unveils watch

Sept 10 The Swatch Group SA : * Shares open 1.2 percent lower after Apple unveils smartwatch
