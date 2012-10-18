版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 15:02 BJT

BRIEF-Swatch, Richemont shares down as watch sales fall

ZURICH Oct 18 The Swatch Group SA : * Shares down 1.8 percent, richemont down 2.6 percent after Swiss watch sales

slowed in September

